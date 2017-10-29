Ajegunle talent hunt tourney holds

Preparations for the first edition of New Talents Football tournament has reached advanced stages.

The 4 teams tourney which is being organised by TNK Foundation, is a grassroots football tournament for selected top teams in Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area of Lagos.

According to the sponsor and executive director of the foundation, Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Onyebuchi, the tournament is aimed at discovering new football talents from Ajegunle and exposing them to the world.

“ This foundation is bent on helping AJ city, as it is popularly called to regain its lost glory in local and international football community.

“ Remember, we used to rule the waves in Nigeria and Africa .It is now time for Ajegunle to take back its pride of place in football,” she enthused.

The tournament is expected to kick off in the first week of November and the grand finale slated to hold on December 17, 2017, at the Legacy pitch, National stadium, Lagos.

