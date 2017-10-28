Akeredolu promises enabling environment for private partners

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pledged to create enabling environment for potential development partners and investors to invest in the state. Akeredolu made the pledge on Saturday in Akure at the official presentation of customised uniforms to Ondo Waste Management Authority by Sterling Bank Plc.

NAN reports that the bank donated over 600 customised, reflective overall uniforms to highway sweepers and labourers in the employment of the Waste Management Authority.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Agboola Ajayi, said that the government’s resolve was to empower and improve socio-economic conditions of its people and the state in general.

While appreciating the bank for its support, Akeredolu said he hoped to see more of this commitment to social well-being of workers.

He admonished staff of the waste management authority to make effective use of the items donated.

“Street cleaning and waste collection is a regular activity. Failure to observe basic sanitation principles often result in devastation to the point of causing epidemic or grievous health challenge.

“I, therefore, implore you to be more dedicated and committed to your job. To our good people in the Sunshine State, ensuring a hygienic environment for a healthy living is the responsibility of all.

“We are all expected to play our part by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse and ensuring high regard for decency and obedience of sanitation laws.

“The environment is a jealous believer in the principle of reciprocity. When we are hostile to our environment, it will deliberately respond in good measure.

“Waste generation and disposal should, therefore, form part of our new learning for safe and healthy living,” the governor said.

Mr Funso Esan, the Commissioner for Environment, said that the gesture of the bank would go a long way to give the state a new look of beautiful and clean environment.

Esan said that since government could not do it alone, there was need to collaborate with private sector for effective and general targeted achievement.

He added that many banks in the state had shown interest to help the state government through the ministry.

According to him, environmental officials will soon be going out to monitor houses without toilets.

The commissioner warned against street trading and other environmental activities that were inimical to health and well-being of the citizenry.

In his words, Mr Ademola Adeyemi, the Southwest business Executive Manager of Sterling Bank Plc, said that the bank was partnering with the state government “to improve the environment”.

Adeyemi appealed to the beneficiaries not to allow their interest in clean environment to end there, saying that issue of environment was strictly primary roles of all and sundry on daily basis.

He, therefore, pledged that the bank would replace the uniforms whenever they seemed to be worn and torn.

Mr Kunle Asaolu, the Chairman of Private Sector Partnership (PSP) in the state, noted that it was a new dawn in the state for environmental concerns.

Asaolu pledged that the private sector would key into the government’s giant strides to get rid of refuse in the state.

He enjoined the state government to give soft loans to the sector for economic development of the state.

