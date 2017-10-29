Pages Navigation Menu

Akeredolu’s govt to stop free secondary school education in Ondo

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Indications emerged on Sunday that the Ondo State government is set to discontinue free education at the Secondary Schools level across the state. The decision was contained in a communique issued by the over 2,000 stakeholders who converged on the International Culture and Events Center (DOME), Akure, for a two-day education summit in the state. […]

