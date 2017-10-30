Akpako Master Terry G Says His Past Haunts Him: ‘I Did Things I Now Regret’ – Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
Olisa Blogazine
Akpako Master Terry G Says His Past Haunts Him: 'I Did Things I Now Regret'
Olisa Blogazine
Terry G is all grown up and is now looking back at his past and wincing at the memories of crazy things he did. Speaking with Punch, the singer blamed his past on 'controversies' which include smoking weed or generally engaging in physical altercations …
