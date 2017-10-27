‘Akwa Ibom is reaping benefits of investing in sports’









Akwa Ibom State is beginning to reap the benefits of its huge investment in sports as it has recorded a big boost in football tourism including the recent victory of Akwa United in the federation cup final.

Before now, the state government has started the construction of sporting centres in the 10 federal constituencies of the state with at least two of them operational in Uyo and Onna local government areas.

It has also organised youth sports festival which according to sports enthusiasts was a successful meeting that drew participants from all the 31 local government areas of the state.

Charles Udoh, commissioner for information and strategy in an interview with BusinessDay in Uyo, the state capital said the state’s huge investment in sports development is paying off in many sectors of the economy.

According to him, during the Super Eagles matches at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo, the state capital, there is noticeable increase in economic activities in the state capital with hotels fully booked during the period.

“A lot of people don’t know the benefits. Let me use the Zambian vs. Nigerian match as an example. Not many people knew that the Zambians came in with two aircraft with a 400 men delegation. If you look at the fact that major hotels were fully booked, it guarantees that incomes into those hotels are catered for,’’ he said.”

He said the state government did not promise to grow more jobs in the civil service but to create an enabling environment for business to thrive adding that with the consistency in the hosting of the Super Eagles matches in Uyo, commercial activities have witnessed an upsurge at regular intervals.

“Government did not promise to grow more jobs in the civil service. Government promised that it was going to create enabling environment for business to begin to thrive. Now the ordinary man who sells recharge card, if he manages his finances well, he can grow his business capital. Imagine when we have the succession of those events coming up in the state, it means many people would have a steady stream of income. The economy would begin to grow, even around the where the stadium is located,’’ he said.

Udoh who urged the youths to adjust their mindset by seeing the numerous opportunities being created by the state government in sports for them to develop their talents said the recent commissioning of factories has also created more opportunities for poverty alleviation

There is so much pressure on government in terms of employment, government cannot afford to provide basic amenities not just in Akwa Ibom State, it is all over the country. So today we are having opportunities when we are setting up industries to be able to give Akwa Ibom person an opportunity to have the choice of deciding either to work in the private sector the public service,’’ he said.

The commissioner who reiterated the determination of the state government to continue to invest in sports as part of its commitment to leverage on football as a unifying factor rejected insinuations that the Akwa United has been ‘privatised.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is determined to ensure that ours is a model state owned team with a difference. If you look at the league table, there are very few state-owned teams right there. Ours is a unique one, Akwa United is 100 percent owned and funded by the Akwa Ibom State government,’’ he added.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo

