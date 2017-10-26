Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom monarch Tuesday Jumbo kidnapped

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

By Emmanuel Ayungbe

UYO—THE Clan Head of Obong in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Tuesday Jumbo, was, on Tuesday, abducted by gunmen in his palace.

Kidnap-syndicate

It was learned that about five armed men stormed the palace of Chief Jumbo at Ikot Nya village on motorcycle and whisked him away in the presence of family members.

A family member told Vanguard: “Up till now, we are in fear because the kidnappers are yet to contact the family. We don’t know whether he was kidnapped for ransom or to be killed.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bala Elkana, said four suspects have been arrested and were helping the Police investigations.

 

