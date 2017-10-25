Al-Makura donates, orders sign-on fees payment to Amazons FC

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has donated N10 million to Lafia-based Nasarawa Amazons FC for clinching the 2016/2017 Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) title. The governor also ordered the prompt payment of the players sign-on fees worth N38 million!

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

