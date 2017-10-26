Al-Makura gives victorious Amazons N10m – The Punch
The Punch
Al-Makura gives victorious Amazons N10m
The Punch
Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura on Wednesday rewarded the Nasarawa Amazons with the sum of N10m for winning the 2017 Nigerian Women's Premier League Super 4 in Benin. The governor, who announced the reward at a ceremony to …
