Al-Makura gives victorious Amazons N10m – The Punch

Oct 26, 2017


Al-Makura gives victorious Amazons N10m
Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura on Wednesday rewarded the Nasarawa Amazons with the sum of N10m for winning the 2017 Nigerian Women's Premier League Super 4 in Benin. The governor, who announced the reward at a ceremony to …
