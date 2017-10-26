Al-Makura gives victorious Amazons N10m

Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura on Wednesday rewarded the Nasarawa Amazons with the sum of N10m for winning the 2017 Nigerian Women’s Premier League Super 4 in Benin. The governor, who announced the reward at a ceremony to honour the state-owned side at Government House, Lafia, revealed that he had already approved N38m to take […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

