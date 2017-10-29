Pages Navigation Menu

Alaafin of Oyo fixes date to install Gani Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The official installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland has been fixed for the 13th of January 2018. This is contained in a terse statement issued on Sunday by Femi Adepoju, director of media to the Aare Designate. “The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, the Iku Babayeye Ikeji […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

