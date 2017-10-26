Alaghodaro Summit: Over 3, 000 companies indicate interests

With less than three weeks to the commencement of the maiden edition of the high profile Alaghodaro Investment Summit holding in Benin City, the Edo State capital, organisers say online registration began in the early hours of Thursday, for the over 3, 000 participants expected at the event.

Ayo Binitie, who is a member of the Marketing and Communication team as well as the Programme Research and Documentation team, said traffic on the summit’s Website is impressive as enquiries on the user-friendly website are treated with dispatch.

“Registration is ongoing, all that is required of participants is a simple e-mail after filling the registration form on the Alaghodaro Investment Summit website. We respond to all enquiries within 24 hours,” Binitie said.

He explained that the online registration is best for a high-profile summit of this nature as it fast-tracks registration of companies coming from the different parts of the world, irrespective of the different time zones.

The updated list of participants has Dr. Ndidi Edozien of Growing Business Foundation; Capt. Hosa Okunbo, Founder, Wells Sam Carlos Farm; Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli MFR, Co-Founder, AACE Foods; Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, Director General (DG), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA); Steve Oronsaye, Former Head of Service of the Federation; Andrew Nevin of PWC and Jumoke Oduwole of EBES.

Others are Seun Onigbinde of Budgit; Mr. Tayo Amusan, Chairman, Persianas; Andrew Alli, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Wright Dejo, Transport Services Limited; Niyi Oguntoyinbo of Philly and Mools Group, Mr. Lazarus Angbaso, President, General Electric.

Also attending are Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Yewande Sadiku, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Engr. Joseph Makoju, DANGOTE Group; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, President/CEO, Coscharis Group and Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma of Innoson Motors.

Dignitaries expected to enrich discussions on security, law and order are Mr. Solomon Arase, Former Inspector General of Police; Justice Esohe Ikponwen, Chief Judge, Edo State; Olasupo Shasore, SAN, Former Attorney General, Lagos State; Dr. Nicholas Okafor, Co-Head, Udo Udoma & Bello-Osagie and Hon. Patrick Ikhariale, Member, National Assembly.

The sessions on tourism, arts and culture will feature Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC); Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Chairman, Silverbird Group

Bolanle Austen-Peters of Terra Kulture; Victor Ehikhamenor, Artist and Mr. Theo Lawson, Creator, Freedom Park.

The education and health sectors will have Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, Executive Secreatary of UBEC; Mrs. Magdalene Anene-Maidoh of UNESCO; Adesuwa Ifedi, Director, Policy and Partnership Africa at Bridge International Academies; Mrs. Nike De Souza, MD, PeoplePrime and PeopleTemp Ltd.; Mr. Obinnia Abajue, CEO, Hygea HMO; Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Founder, Flying Doctors Nigeria; Mr. Fisayo Okunsanya, Director, Medical Credit Fund; Dr. Olasimbo Davidson, CEO, Pinewood Medicare and Mr. Sanjay Advani, CEO, Beta Healthcare

Speaking after the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee on Wednesday by Governor Obaseki, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who is the Organising Committee Chairman, said the investment summit is an opportunity to market Edo State on the world stage, considering the profiles of the international companies that have indicated interest in the event.

He said the sub-committee on Logistics has commenced work to ensure a hitch-free outing come November 10-12.

On the choice of an investment summit to mark his one year anniversary as governor of the state, Obaseki said the summit would be used to evaluate the efforts his administration has made in governance and articulate aspirations in the various sectors of the state.

He added that participants would include local and international business leaders, investors seeking new environments where governments are committed to providing incentives for businesses, policy makers, industry experts as well as the academia.

“We are going to see how the active collaboration between the state and the private sector can produce a win-win-situation for both parties. The essence of our government is to serve as an enabler for businesses to thrive,’’ he said.

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Strategic Planning and Chairman of the organising committee on Alaghodaro Investment Summit, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (standing) addressing Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (1st right); the Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele (3rd right) and other members of the committee during the inauguration ceremony at the Government House in Benin City recently.

