Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Algeria coach Madjer names strong squad for Nigeria clash – Ripples Nigeria

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

Algeria coach Madjer names strong squad for Nigeria clash
Ripples Nigeria
Algeria coach, Rabah Madjer has invited Leicester City star, Riyad Mahrez, Schalke midfielder, Nabil Bentaleb and 21 other players for the final 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles. The clash, which will have no influence on who

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.