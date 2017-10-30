Algeria Star Attal: We Must Beat Nigeria For New Coach Madjer – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Algeria Star Attal: We Must Beat Nigeria For New Coach Madjer
By David Meshioye: Algeria and Kortrijk midfielder Youcef Attal has declared that beating Nigeria in the November 10 World Cup qualifier in Constantine is not negotiable. In a chat with Lebuteur.com on Monday, Attal said the team is bent on giving new …
