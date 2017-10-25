Pages Navigation Menu

ALGON alleges plot by APC to take over LGs in Rivers

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RIVERS STATE chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state of a ploy to use the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt to take over the 23 local governments in the state. This is coming as there are plans by the state government to […]

