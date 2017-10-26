Alhassan Scores But Austria Wien Crash To Rapid Wien

Complete Sports Nigeria

Nigeria forward Ibrahim Alhassan was on target for Austria Wien but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 at home to city rivals Rapid Wien in round 16 of the Austrian Cup on Wednesday. Rapid Wien took the lead in the 41st minute through Thomas Murg …

Ibrahim Alhassan 'Muazzam' scores again for Austria Wien SCORE NIGERIA (blog)



all 2 news articles »