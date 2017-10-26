Alhassan Scores But Austria Wien Crash To Rapid Wien – Complete Sports Nigeria
Alhassan Scores But Austria Wien Crash To Rapid Wien
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria forward Ibrahim Alhassan was on target for Austria Wien but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 at home to city rivals Rapid Wien in round 16 of the Austrian Cup on Wednesday. Rapid Wien took the lead in the 41st minute through Thomas Murg …
Ibrahim Alhassan 'Muazzam' scores again for Austria Wien
