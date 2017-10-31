Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All eyes on South Africa’s latest job numbers – Fin24

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Fin24

All eyes on South Africa's latest job numbers
Fin24
Cape Town – All eyes will be on Statistics South Africa this morning when the entity will announce South Africa's job statistics for the third quarter of 2017 at around 11:00 in Cape Town. The quarterly labour force survey, as it is called, reflects
SA child-bride stats paint a grim pictureIndependent Online
Child marriages: A global and national disgraceDaily Maverick
Child marriage a heavy burdenRosebank Killarney Gazette

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.