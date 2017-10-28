All Nigerian celebrities are broke – Prof Nwelue – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

All Nigerian celebrities are broke – Prof Nwelue
The film director and author while advising Nigerians to be real, added that Mavin boss, Don Jazzy is broke and a tenant. According to him, celebrities don't have the money they claim they have, adding that they are all struggling and live a fake life
