All Nigerian celebrities are broke – Prof Nwelue

Prof. Onyeka Nwelue has declared that all Nigerian celebrities are broke. The film director and author while advising Nigerians to be real, added that Mavin boss, Don Jazzy is broke and a tenant. According to him, celebrities don’t have the money they claim they have, adding that they are all struggling and live a fake […]

All Nigerian celebrities are broke – Prof Nwelue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

