Allegation of cabal in Buhari’s govt a myth -Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday described the allegation that he was having a frosty relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari as a “fake news.”

The former Governor of Lagos State also dispelled the insinuations that a cabal in the Buhari’s administration has shoved him aside despite his efforts towards the coming on board of the APC government, saying the insinuation was a mere myth.

The APC leader spoke to the State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

But before the meeting with the President, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdullaziz Yari as well as the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun had also met in closed-door without Tinubu who was at the Villa while the meeting was going on and they refused to talk to journalists after the meeting.

However, Tinubu told journalists that he had a fruitful discussion with the President and described as a fake news insinuations that he had fallen apart with the President.

The APC Chieftain declined to comment if he would support President Buhari for second term in 2019 following the calls in many quarters for the President to contest again.

On his meeting with President Buhari, he said, “I just met with the President. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy.”

When reminded on the talks that he was not in good terms with the President and the insinuation that he was not happy with the way things were done in the APC government and him being sidelined by the cabal, he simply responded that it was a fake news.

He said, “Fake news. I have confidence in this President, there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that.

“But once you create leadership and is functioning you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is an loss of confidence and I don’t have that.

“You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary. What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cable? Is a myth.

“We are the party of the people for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment. Each of us have our roles to play and that is why we are playing it. I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the president.

“In the journey of democracy, you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts. Conflicts resolution mechanisms is inbuilt on how you handle your party and the governance and the party are joined by the hips.”

Also responding to the question that there was panic ahead of the party’s National Executive Council, NEC, today, and whether any attempt to mend fences ahead of NEC, he rhetorically asked, “Did I tell you that? Why do you want to know are you a member of our party?

When asked further whether he believed that his party was still on course, he said, “Can you go back to the history of 16 years of the PDP? APC government is on course and will remain on course and we will remain focused to those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of our people.

“It is not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. We are sorting that one out actually so few steps we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.”

When he was also his position on the call in many quarters to contest in 2019 for second tenure, Asiwaju Tinubu simply replied, “Don’t discuss that with me.”

The post Allegation of cabal in Buhari’s govt a myth -Tinubu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

