Alleged Kashamu’s attack on Daniel: The cries of a Gnome – PDP Group 

The Peoples Democratic Party Volunteers Movement has described what it termed series of attacks against the former Governor of Ogun State and a frontline aspirant for the party’s National Chairmanship position, Otunba Gbenga Daniel allegedly by Senator Buruji Kashamu as the “continuous cries of a diminutive gnome whose mystical mat has just been stolen.”

In a press statement issued by the group’s National Organizing Secretary, Desmond Minakaro in Abuja on Monday, the group described Kashamu as an agent of anarchy whose aim at every point in time is to cause chaos and disruption in the wheel of progress.

“We are not surprised by the antics of Senator Kashamu to soil the name of Otunba Daniel. It is glaring to everyone that one of the major stumbling blocks to the progress of the party is Kashamu who has been in a state of disorientation since the Supreme Court ruling.

“For a man whose membership of our party is a thing of shame to every party member seeking morality from his filthy garment is ironical. It is on record that Kashamu confessed to having spent 3bn naira in destroying the party in the Southwest, how can such fellow then claim to have the interest of the party at heart?

“The present predicament of the PDP started when individuals like Buruji were allowed into the party. The whole world is aware of his hobnobbing tactics to win the heart of the APC… in other to get a soft landing on his extradition to the US to answer for his drug trafficking trial.”

The group vowed to ensure that the likes of Kashamu are no longer allowed into the party, urging him to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship after what it said as losing the party’s structure in the Southwest and Ogun State. It also urged Kashamu to “stop crying like a bush baby.”

