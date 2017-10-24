Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-governor Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13, 2018

A Katsina State High Court has fixed Feb. 13, 2018, for mention of the case filed by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) against former governor, Ibrahim Shema, for allegedly stolen N11 billion state funds. Shema had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case but lost at the Court of Appeal […]

