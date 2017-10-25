Almakura Appoints Chief Press Secretary and Others.

By Danjuma Jospeh, Lafia.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has appointed Musa Elayo, a veteran journalist and analyst as his Chief Press secretary.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, in Lafia.

Also appointed were Personal Assistants to the governor, Azigi Louis and Idris Ojoko.

Musa Elayo, took over from Tukur Ahmed and until his appointment, the new chief press secretary is a public affairs and sports analyst, with the state owned media outfit, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), Lafia.

The statement by the SSG, urged the new chief press secretary to use his office to project the government and people of the state.

Elayo, 57, held Keana Local Government and a graduate of the prestigious University of Jos.