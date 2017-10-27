Alonso: I Don’t Regret Leaving Madrid For Chelsea

Marcos Alonso has come out to state he does not regret the decision to quit his boyhood club of Real Madrid.

The defender left Real Madrid in 2010 for Bolton and has gone on to play for Fiorentina, Sunderland and now Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Alonso knows it was a huge decision to quit his boyhood club, but does not regret it.

“I lacked the patience to play there,” he admitted to Marca. “In my final season there, I got my debut but I wanted to play every week. When I had an offer from the Premier League, I had no hesitation. I don’t regret it.

“When you are a kid, you aren’t mature and you want to get up and play every week. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m very happy with my career and I want to improve even more.

“Real Madrid was my home for a long time and I’ve not forgotten it. I grew up there, I met a lot of people and I made my debut. There’s part of me that will always be there, I can’t deny it. To play for the first team was a dream.”

The post Alonso: I Don’t Regret Leaving Madrid For Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

