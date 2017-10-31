Alvaro Morata Insists He Is Very Happy At Chelsea

Alvaro Morata has attempted to clarify suggestions that he regrets leaving Juventus.

Alvaro Morata was quoted by an Italian publication as saying that he would never have chosen to depart from Juventus .

Morata won four trophies during a two-year spell with the Serie A giants before returning to Real Madrid.

“I want to say that we had a problem of understanding in this interview,” the London Evening Standard quotes the forward as saying. “If Chelsea proposed me 10 years I’d probably sign that too. I’m happy with this club, in this city, with everything in London.

“I really like London and, probably, if I make good and improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. But I need to score many goals otherwise Chelsea will buy another player. It’s normal. I want to say, probably in the future when I finish in my career, I won’t live in London. But now, at the moment, I’m very happy in London and enjoy living in London with my wife.

“Probably in the future, when I need to bring my child to the school and take up a school, when I finish my career, I’d prefer to come back to my country. It’s normal. For me, I prefer the place I was born. But now I’m very happy.

“When I say it’s a stressful city, I’m only talking about the traffic and that there are a lot of people. But it’s an incredible city with many religions and many kinds of different people, so I really enjoy London.”

The post Alvaro Morata Insists He Is Very Happy At Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

