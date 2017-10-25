Amaechi speaks on connecting all Nigerian states by rail
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday stated that Nigeria needed about $36bn to connect rail lines across the country. Speaking as a guest during a radio programme in Abuja on Tuesday, the minister said, “When I spoke, I didn’t say the money ($36bn) was there. I was asked how much we would need to […]
Amaechi speaks on connecting all Nigerian states by rail
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!