Amaechi speaks on connecting all Nigerian states by rail

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday stated that Nigeria needed about $36bn to connect rail lines across the country. Speaking as a guest during a radio programme in Abuja on Tuesday, the minister said, “When I spoke, I didn’t say the money ($36bn) was there. I was asked how much we would need to […]

Amaechi speaks on connecting all Nigerian states by rail

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

