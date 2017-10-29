Amaechi’s kinsmen ask oil companies to meet community leaders to avert crisis

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ubima, the home town of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, has advised two oil companies trying to resume operations in the area to meet leaders of the area , saying that any backdoor arrangement could provoke crisis.

President, Patriotic Body of Ubima, PBU, Mr Igwe Chimankpa, gave the advice, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, adding that there was already tension in the community over the companies, Allgrace Energy Limited and Elland Oil and Gas

Chimankpa said allegations were rife that some representatives of the companies were already meeting secretly with some persons in the community, stressing that such move could trigger a crisis.

The post Amaechi’s kinsmen ask oil companies to meet community leaders to avert crisis appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

