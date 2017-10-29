Pages Navigation Menu

Amaechi’s kinsmen ask oil companies to meet community leaders to avert crisis

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ubima, the home town of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, has advised two oil companies trying to resume operations in the area to meet leaders of the area , saying that any backdoor arrangement could provoke crisis.

President, Patriotic Body of Ubima, PBU, Mr Igwe Chimankpa, gave the advice, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, adding that there was already tension in the community over the companies,  Allgrace Energy Limited and Elland Oil and Gas

Chimankpa said allegations were rife   that some representatives of the companies were already meeting secretly with some persons in the community, stressing that such move could trigger a crisis.

