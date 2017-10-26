Amazon’s Incredibly Bold New Move For Home Delivery [Video]

Incredibly bold is an understatement.

Amazon thinks it has a safe way for you to allow delivery drivers to deliver inside of your home, even when you’re not there.

Imagine that.

Their latest service is called Amazon Key. The idea is that you can buy a kit, starting at $249,99 (R3 500), that includes “an Amazon security camera, the Cloud Cam, and a compatible smart lock,” reports CNN.

It’s set to launch on November 8 for Prime members and here’s how it works:

You order something for delivery and click the “in-home” shipping option. When the delivery driver arrives, Amazon verifies the address and delivery time and allows him or her into your home. You can watch from your phone as the camera records the whole thing.

The good news is that Amazon says the delivery driver will “not be given an access code or key”, and that it’s not just for deliveries. You can use Amazon Key to let anyone you want into your house, from family and friends to services like home cleaners and pet sitters.

Take a look:

Next step for Postbox Courier? They’re already allowing South Africans to shop for goodies that don’t deliver to our shores, so who knows what lies ahead.

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

