Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazon’s Incredibly Bold New Move For Home Delivery [Video]

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business, Video | 0 comments

Incredibly bold is an understatement.

Amazon thinks it has a safe way for you to allow delivery drivers to deliver inside of your home, even when you’re not there.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Imagine that.

Their latest service is called Amazon Key. The idea is that you can buy a kit, starting at $249,99 (R3 500), that includes “an Amazon security camera, the Cloud Cam, and a compatible smart lock,” reports CNN.

It’s set to launch on November 8 for Prime members and here’s how it works:

You order something for delivery and click the “in-home” shipping option. When the delivery driver arrives, Amazon verifies the address and delivery time and allows him or her into your home. You can watch from your phone as the camera records the whole thing.

The good news is that Amazon says the delivery driver will “not be given an access code or key”, and that it’s not just for deliveries. You can use Amazon Key to let anyone you want into your house, from family and friends to services like home cleaners and pet sitters.

Take a look:

Next step for Postbox Courier? They’re already allowing South Africans to shop for goodies that don’t deliver to our shores, so who knows what lies ahead.

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.