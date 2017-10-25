Ambode, Fayose bag gender-friendly governors of the year award

…as LADOL boss, others get honoured in Lagos tomorrow

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In recognition of their efforts towards developing gender-friendly policies which have aided the inclusion women in governance at various capacities in their states and protection of the rights of women and girls, the governors of Lagos and Ekiti states, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and Mr Ayodele Fayose, respectively, will be honoured with the Most Gender-Friendly Governors of the Year award at the 2017 edition of the MMS Plus Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame, WoFHoF, ceremony.

The event holding in Lagos this Thursday will also witness the induction of ten women, including Siza Mzimela, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Fly Blue Crane, South Africa; Dr. Amy Jadesimi, Managing Director, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), and Sylvia Asana Owu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

Also on the list are Hon. Janet Adeyemi, President, Women in Mining (Nigeria); Priscillia Ogwemoh, Managing Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal; Funke Agbor, SAN, amongst others.

Kingsley Anaroke, Founder, MMS WoFHoF Initiative, while addressing journalists in Lagos recently, said the hall of fame induction initiative was to address poverty, manpower need and gender gap in Africa, as the women in the hall of fame would be charged with the task of mentoring younger women to enable them accomplish their dreams.

Aside arresting employment challenges, he said the MMS WoFHoF Initiative would also bridge the gap between the rich and the poor through match-making of the prospective African young female professionals and leaders with accomplished big-wigs who have recorded landmark success in various fields of specialisation in Aviation, Finance, Oil and Gas, Maritime and even the political field, to serve as their mentors.

“We are trying to build the younger generations to be able to impact their environment. The mentorship does not just end in the classroom where you call people together, talk to them and leave. We match-make the mentors with the young women so that they train for at least six months. They can continue to communicate via the social media and other platforms and we make sure that they are under their mentor’s tutelage. This kind of apprenticeship system has more impact than the classroom training,” Anaroke said.

Anaroke also disclosed that while the Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi will serve as special guest of honour at the event, the Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan, will deliver the keynote address

