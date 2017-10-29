Ambode, Ooni, Pasuma set for Asa carnival in Lagos

The much hyped Asa Carnival scheduled to hold in the Ikorodu area of Lagos has been described as one of the results of Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s call on the private sector and well meaning individuals to come forward and help in the development of the state’s many tourism potentials. The acting Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Honourable Adebimpe Akinsola, said this while speaking about the forthcoming carnival.

Akinsola, who said the Lagos State government is ever ready to partner with organisations, groups and individuals to further harness the tourism opportunities in the state, applauded the initiative of the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. S.O.B Agunbiade and his team, which gave birth to the resuscitation of the Asa festival in Ikorodu division.

Meanwhile, organizers of the event has confirmed the attendance of Governor Ambode, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwuyi, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, and a host of other dignitaries, at the carnival, which will hold next Saturday at the Ebute-Ikorodu Ferry Terminal.

Speaking on preparation for the event, Hon. Agunbiade said the carnival promises to be a great event and assures the people of Lagos state of maximum security at the various venues. According to him, the purpose of the event is to showcase the Asa masquerade as another cultural heritage of the people of Lagos state worthy of promoting as a tourism earner.

“All is now set for the Asa carnival. We look forward to the presence of Governor Ambode, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwuyi, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, and Fuji musician, Pasuma, at the event alongside numerous other dignitaries and celebrities. We assure the people of Lagos state of maximum security at the various venues on Saturday, 4th of November 2017,” he said.

