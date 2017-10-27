Ambrose Alli University 2017/2018Admission List Out.

This is to inform students who applied for admission to the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) that the list of candidates offered admission to tge school for the 2017/218 academic session is out. Candidates are to visit the AAU portal to check their admission status. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit https://aaue.waeup.org/login -Enter your Username …

