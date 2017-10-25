Pages Navigation Menu

American based Singer Jidenna arrives Nigeria for music show (Photos)

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American based Nigerian Singer Jidenna has arrived the country to headline the Heineken Live Your Music shows. The singer who arrived Nigeria on 24th October, was surrounded by heavy security at the airport. Here are photos below; Source – Gistreel  

