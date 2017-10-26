Amidst Tears Late Actress Funke Alhassan’s Child Is Named (See Photos From The Naming Ceremony)
A few days after Nollywood actress, Funke Alhassan Abisogun died after giving birth to her baby boy, her hubby who is popular Yoruba movie director, Taofeek Alhassan Abisogun held the naming ceremony
The post Amidst Tears Late Actress Funke Alhassan’s Child Is Named (See Photos From The Naming Ceremony) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!