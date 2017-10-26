Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital names Hostel after Late Dr. Adadevoh

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano State, has honoured the late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh. The teaching hospital has named one of its College of Health Sciences female hostel after the late doctor, who gave her life to stop the spread of ebola in Nigeria. Dr. Adadevoh’s trust made the announcement on Instagram, writing: A […]

The post Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital names Hostel after Late Dr. Adadevoh appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

