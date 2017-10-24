Pages Navigation Menu

Amodu Gets Nigerian Youth Parliament Award

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

By Michael Oche, Abuja

For her contributions to the growth of basic and secondary education in Nigeria, the Director/Principal Federal Science and Technical College  Uromi Edo State, Dr. Lami Amodu was at the weekend honoured with a Certificate of Matronship by the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificate to Dr Amodu at the Federal Science and technical college Uromi Edo State, the Nigerian Youth Parliament delegation led by Rt. Hon Gideon Obande lauded her achievements and contributions to youths and student development in the country.

Dr Amodu was a one time executive Secretary UBEC, Director/Principal Federal Government Girls College Gboko Benue State,Queens College Lagos.

The youth body lauded her selfless service and leadership style, saying her motherly role in bringing up students and her ability to attract development to any institution she leads is highly commendable.

He assured her of the support of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, saying the youths will continue to partner with her in her quest to improve the standard of education in the country. He also urged the students to shun all forms of social vices, concentrate on their studies and be good ambassadors of not only the college but Nigeria too

In her response, Dr.  Lami Amodu  thanked the Nigerian Youth Parliament for the honour and reinstated her commitment in giving her all to the development of education in Nigeria.

