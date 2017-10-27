AN HIGHLIGHT ON DALECOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY AND UPDATES ON NEW FEATURES IN THE DALECOIN ECOSYSTEM
Dalecoin is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be a payment token with 1 million maximum supply and 400,000 circulating supply. Dalecoin has become the talk of the day, topping the list of the top gainers in the CoinMarketCap twice recently. The Dalecoin team has recently released various amazing updates showing … Continue reading AN HIGHLIGHT ON DALECOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY AND UPDATES ON NEW FEATURES IN THE DALECOIN ECOSYSTEM
The post AN HIGHLIGHT ON DALECOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY AND UPDATES ON NEW FEATURES IN THE DALECOIN ECOSYSTEM appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!