Anambra election: Obiano runs, as over 250 dump PDP, APC for APGA

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – Governor Willie Obiano yesterday at about 6pm demonstrated to the people of Anambra State that the race for the governorship seat in the state is for the swift, agile and energetic person, when he raced into St Alphonsus Catholic Church field where thousands of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA faithful gathered to welcome him to Idemili North Local Government Area.

The Governor had gone for an official assignment at the neighbouring Idemili South Council Area, but was delayed, while being waited by the party faithful at the Idemili North Council Area, for the flag-off the state Anambra election campaign for the local government .

Apparently worried that he had kept the people of Idemili North waiting for a long time, Governor Obiano alighted from his car along Nkpor Umuoji road, a distance of about 800 meters to the venue of the campaign flag off and started racing with his security details and other aides to the venue, an action that received loud ovation from the crowd, who started chanting of pro Obiano songs.

The former national chairman of APGA and now Director General, Willie Obiano Reelection Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh, Chairman of the LGA, Chief Raphael Asha Nnabuife and other dignitaries who were already on the podium, introducing the party stalwarts already seated before the arrival of the Governor were stunned by the speed with which the Governor ran into the venue, they respectively describing him as “a man who feel the pains of his people.”

Shortly after taking his seat, as it was getting dark, the Governor mounted the podium and apologized to the people for his unavoidable late arrival, thanked the LGA Chairman Chief Nnabuife for good work and controlling an intimidating APGA faithfuls.

He told the people of Idemili North that they will benefit more from his administration in the next four years, having produced the current Commissioner for Education and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, of the state.

My first two years in office will ensure that Idemili North youths will be trained in skill acquisition and funds to start in different areas of skill my government will sponsor, just as jobs will be provided for them.

In his speech, Chief Umeh said “Anambra election is not only to reelect Governor Obiano but to ensure that APGA did not go into extinction; we will not allow the only Governor elected under APGA to be removed from office.”

“The other one elected under APGA in Imo state is not a true son of Igbo land, we have known him for sabotage, Governor Obiano is the only Governor the Igbo race have, so the election is not only for Obiano’s reelection but to make sure the Igbo race is not wiped out in Nigeria.

“You have seen the way Igbos are treated in Nigeria, and the people doing that have the gumption to come here in Anambra to campaign and tell you to vote for their candidate, or remain outside the government in Nigeria, what in insult.

“The way Igbos are treated in Nigeria has exposed the injustice against the Igbo people and we must struggle harder like never before to ensure that we remain in Nigeria, you should not listen to the people who are coming here to tell you to join them, their end will soon come.

National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, received from the L.G.A Chairman, Chief Raphael Asha Nnabuife, over 250 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC faithful from the L.G.A, who decamped from their parties and joined APGA, to keep to his promise of 100 percent vote for Obiano in council area.

The post Anambra election: Obiano runs, as over 250 dump PDP, APC for APGA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

