Anambra guber: Ezeemo flags off campaign tomorrow

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Godwin Ezeemo, will flag off his campaign tomorrow at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

He made this known when he and the Director General of his campaign, Dr. Chira Obiora, took a tour of all the Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state, interacting with PPA members and other pressure groups to identify the priority needs of the various LGAs..

While interacting with the riverine people of Mmiata Anam, Ezeemo promised that if elected, he will tackle the issue of flooding so that their communities will no more be cut off by flood.

“Why build flyovers in Awka when some of our brothers find it difficult to navigate their terrain? Nobody will want to leave Anambra again to another state if I become the governor.

“Do not allow yourself to be used by people who lack love for humanity but are desperate for power regardless of the amount of money they give you. What will bless us is that we make our state the best place on the face of the earth,” Ezeemo said.

While at Nibo, Awka South, he decried the poor state of their roads and said that his administration would establish more standard roads which will receive constant maintenance.

At Onitsha Omagba, Ezeemo told supporters that he would, “establish a foundation for a new Anambra State.”

In a response, the PPA chairman, Anambra West, Chief Emmanuel Onyeka, while introducing ward representatives from Ifite Anam, Olom, Innoma, Olu Innoma, Nzam, Mmiata Anam present at the event, said that his people needed a saviour to rescue them from long years of underdevelopment and neglect.

100 PDP members defect to APGA

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Over 100 members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Idemili North Local Government Area of the state yesterday defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The defectors were received by Governor Willie Obiano and the Director General of his campaign Chief Victor Umeh, at the campaign rally and were urged to go to their various wards to register and get APGA membership cards. Obiano also urged the defectors to remain steadfast and bring in more members to join the party.

The governor while addressing the crowd at the rally promised that if he is elected for a second term, he will sustain the security being enjoyed in the state.

“We dismantled criminal hideouts at Upper Iweka, now people can freely move about without fear. There is no more kidnapping and I promise to sustain that if elected,” Obiano said.

He promised that the roads in Idemili North LGA would be constructed, saying that inner roads and streets lights were extended from Ogidi to Onitsha and would be taken to all parts of the state if elected.

Obiano however said that the state has commenced the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Awka-Onitsha expressway at Nteje-Umunya axis, to reduce the suffering of road users.

In his remarks, Umeh appealed to voters to support Obiano for second term because he has performed, stressing that he has been tested and trusted unlike some candidates who he said had never held public office before now.

Gov Obiano real deal –Sen. Okonkwo

Sen. Annie Okonkwo has re-emphasised that the incumbent Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, is the real deal for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the State.

Okonkwo who inspires the Agunechemba Support Group for Obiano, stated this while addressing the field mobilisers of the group, at their strategy meeting in Anambra yesterday.

He declared, “with less a month to the inevitable re-election of the governor, it has become imperative to note that this is a ‘fait accompli’ that must be translated to mission accomplished, because all other contenders has brought nothing new to the table. They have been fairly weighted and properly scaled, we have seen their flag offs and take off rhetoric, but the truth remains that Obiano is not just the best deal, he is actually the only deal in this critical matter for sustainable governance and development of the state. The rest are playmakers possibly good for the compliments.

“I speak to you from the history of our known grassroots bond, and the benefit of an established highest level participant in equitable politics, that wisdom and fair judgment demands that we work together and return the incumbent with even bigger margins,” the former lawmaker, declared.

Anambra deserves better road network

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has said Anambra road users deserve better.

Obaze said this in Onitsha during the flag off of 2017 grand mega rally organised by the Anambra State chapter of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Obaze said he and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, are in the race because they yearn for the progress of the state. He called on the citizens to be in the forefront of demanding for the kind of society they want to live in and bequeath to their children.

Speaking on why he is contesting against the incumbent, Obaze said, “In 2013, I and my wife campaigned vigorously for Willie Obiano to become the governor of Anambra State. The simple truth is that I wouldn’t be contesting against him today if his government is doing well.

“For example, Governor Obiano’s administration borrowed $85 million, that is the equivalent of N30 billion, in foreign debts and about another N30 billion in domestic borrowing, thus, landing Anambra State in a debt of about N60 billion. This is despite the N75 billion cash and instruments handed over to him by former governor, Peter Obi. Also, in the nearly four years of Obiano’s administration, the Anambra State House of Assembly has approved and passed a cumulative budget of N455 billion, but there is nothing on ground in Anambra to justify such huge expenditure.

“Despite the hype and propaganda, Anambra is no longer working, and urgently needs to be salvaged. That’s why we are in the race. Our government, if you cast your votes for us, will right the wrong, clean the mess and fix the situation. Anambra is broken, we will fix it,” Obaze said.

Continuing, Obaze said his government would alleviate the plight of road users. He said his administration would prioritise the completion of the failed Umunya to Amawbia axis of Enugu – Onitsha expressway. He also said his government would dualise the 33 to Otuocha road in order to reduce the man hours spent on the road by commuters.

Speaking, Nze Emeka, the Chief Patron of the body, on behalf of the group, said the governorship candidate of the PDP distinguishes himself from other candidates. According to him, Obaze has the qualities needed to turn Anambra around. He assured Obaze that the group is solidly behind his candidacy and would cast their votes for him come November 18.

The body appealed to Obaze to put an end to multiple taxation and sale of illegal tickets if he becomes the governor of Anambra State. They also appealed to him to protect drivers and commercial road users from abuse by law enforcement agents.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

