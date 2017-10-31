Anambra guber: Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reveals running mate [PHOTO]

Nollywood actor and Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate for the Anambra election, Yul Edochie, has unveiled his running mate. The running mate is Emeka Okonkwo, a graduate of Mechanical and Production Engineer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka At a ceremony held at the Central School field, Umunnachi, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra […]

Anambra guber: Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reveals running mate [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

