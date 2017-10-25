Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra Guber: Stop deceiving voters with late Ojukwu’s name – APC warns APGA

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressive Congress(APC) deputy governorship candidate, Mr Dozie Ikedife Jnr has described as deceitful the campaign strategy adopted by the All Progressives Grand Aliance (APGA), which included the use of the name of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu for its campaign. Dozie Ikedife jnr, who spoke with journalists in Nnewi, said that […]

Anambra Guber: Stop deceiving voters with late Ojukwu’s name – APC warns APGA

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.