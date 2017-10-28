Anambra Poll: Attendance at rallies deceitful

By Vincent Ujumadu

SOME of the major political parties contesting the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State have flagged off their campaigns and if the turnout at the rallies were anything to go by, then the political parties should be preparing for celebrations before the date of the poll. The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, the United Peoples Party, UPP and few other political parties had flagged off their campaigns and have since been traversing the entire local government areas of Anambra State canvassing for votes.

One of the major political parties in terms of followership, the Progressive Peoples’ Alliance, PPA, will flag off its campaign today and indications are that the turnout would also be as massive as the other parties that had carried out the exercise earlier. Its candidate, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo has been able to endear himself to the people and, as usual, many people will be there at Onitsha to witness his flag off.

It was UPP that kicked off the exercise at the boundary community of Amorka in Ihiala local government area, followed by APGA at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka. The PDP was next and it was followed by the APC. Both PDP and APC had their flag off at the All Saints Cathedral field in Onitsha. The large crowd that attend these rallies show the enthusiastic nature of Anambra people to be part of the democratic process. Apart from dancing and singing round the arena, the people also listen to the politicians as they reel out their programmes and convincing them on why they deserve to be voted for on November 18.

Listening to all the governorship candidates, one gets the impression that the people they see give them the feeling of executive governors. For instance, when UPP chose the site of the defunct Biafra Airport to commence its governorship campaign, many people saw it as a smart move. The entire area was packed full with human beings and they saw the event as an opportunity to visit one of the last places standing in Biafra before the departure of its leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to Ivory Coast in 1970.

While many people trekked to the tarmac to have a feel of the ingenuity of Biafrans, the entire arena went frenzy when the elated candidate of UPP, Chief Osita Chidoka said: “As we launch our campaign, we lift the Igbo symbol of our courage, pride and undying consciousness, as well as our composure and resilience as a people even in the face of adversity.

“It is, therefore, symbolic that the Igbo symbol of isi agu is also the emblem of our great party, the United Progressive Party (UPP), which today is the political vehicle for our new consciousness and engagement as a people in Nigeria and which also has in its manifesto, the quest and right to self-determination.

“Upon this platform and out of the ruins of the airport, we lift a new song; a new banner that galvanizes our collective energy in the renewed quest for a great nation where all are free, where no man is oppressed, subjugated or branded and where there is equality and liberty of self-expression.” The crowd Chidoka saw at the rally was capable of making him feel as if he was an elected governor already.

Again when Governor Willie Obiano flagged off his campaign at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during which he even found it difficult to meander through the massive crowd, he was moved to say that Anambra truly belongs to APGA and promised to Anambra Poll: Attendance at rallies can deceive candidates continue to expand the horizon of the party in continuation of the wishes of the late leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. The crowd at the APGA flag off was the highest gathering ever seen in Awka and, expectedly, many people at the venue were heard shouting ‘this is really our own party.’ For the greater part of the day, traffic came to a standstill even though it was a public holiday. Indeed, if two-thirds of the people seen at the rally and who adorned the APGA dress vote for Obiano during the election, he would win convincingly.

At the All Saints Cathedral Field where PDP held its rally, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and the party’s candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, held the people spell-bound with their speeches. In fact, the earlier announcement that former President Goodluck Jonathan was to attend the flag off, as well as the popularity of the former Governor Peter Obi, was the PDP selling points for the rally. Onitsha was indeed brought to a standstill as even many markets closed shop to witness the rally.

few days later when the APC flagged off its campaign at the same venue, a larger crowd even attended. This was not surprising because an earlier announcement that President Muhammadu Buhari would physically attend the rally made many people to leave whatever they were doing to go to All Saints field. Though Buhari did not attend eventually, the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and many APC governors, ministers and national assembly members made the city of Onitsha look small to contain the people on that particular day.

With the flag off rallies almost coming to an end, the argument about the popularity of the parties have shifted to drinking places and newsstands and it is common to hear such comments as ‘the crowd that attended our rally was bigger than the one that attended yours’.

One noticeable feature in Anambra State is that many people have the uniforms of almost all the political parties presenting candidates for the election and are ever ready to jump into available buses to attend the rally of any party with the appropriate uniform when the need arises. Ask them the political party of their choice and they would say they are yet to decide.

