Anambra Poll: Awka monarch prays for Chidoka’s victory

The traditional ruler of Awka, Igwe Gibson Nwosu, has given his blessing to Chief Osita Chidoka, the governorship candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) as the state’s Nov. 18 poll. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chidoka is one of the 37 candidates jostling for the governorship position in the upcoming Anambra governorship polls.

