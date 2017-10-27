Anambra poll: Only Obiano’s victory’ll sustain zoning, says PDP group

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AGGRIEVED members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State have officially adopted Governor Willie Obiano as their candidate for the November 18 election in the state, arguing that it was only the emergence of the incumbent governor that would sustain the zoning arrangement in the state.

Leader of the group and suspended Anambra State chairman of PDP, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, while addressing thousands of the PDP members at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka said they also decided to support Obiano in the election because, according to him, the five day ultimatum given to PDP to replace its candidate had elapsed.

He said that with the decision to support Obiano, all the former elected PDP officials from the ward to the state level, would begin vigorous campaign in all the 326 wards in the state in support of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate.

Emeakayi said: “Going by the way political parties nominated their candidates for the November election, it means that zoning has come to stay in Anambra State and if zoning has been entrenched in Anambra, we have to follow it.

“Before now, most people in the state were crying of marginalization of Anambra North and so, the North senatorial zone is entitled to eight years governorship. If they bring any other candidate apart from Obiano, then Anambra North will do another eight years from next year.”

“The promise by the PDP candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, that he will do only four years even makes it worse because at the national level, PDP had failed to keep such a promise.

“In 2011, PDP said Jonathan would do only one tenure, but he went on to contest for second term. Some PDP members even denied that there was such an agreement.

“The question is why should we take the risk of relying on a promise from the PDP candidate? The state cannot place such a trust because he can come up towards the end of his four years to say he wants to complete certain projects.

“If Anambra people go with Obiano, they do not need his trust because he must go after four years as provided by the Nigerian constitution. So there is no need to subject Anambra South to wait for another eight years when there is a shorter way of starting their turn after four years.

“Again why should Anambra Central risk waiting for another 16 years to have governorship slot? The best option is for Anambra North to finish its four years under Willie Obiano. They should go and rally round him. If he is doing well, it is their business, if he is not doing well, it is their business.

“If he completes the four years, the argument about zoning will not raise its head again in this state because it would have been normalized. Except we return Willie Obiano, in the next four years, there will still be argument about zoning.

“What we have behind us are original members of PDP in Anambra State. Whatever we are saying is on behalf of all registered members of PDP in the State. And from our registers, PDP has well over one million card- carrying members. Our members in the 326 wards are in tandem with our decision.”

