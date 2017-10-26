Anambra State Governor’s wife Ebelechukwu Obiano pictured buying food Items from market women ahead of next month’s election

Wife of Anambra state governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano was spotted buying food items from market women in the state, just weeks before the 2017 gubernatorial election. She was spotted in her husband’s party attire and according to online reports, before this outing, she was seen on top of a moving bike in public. Her husband, […]

The post Anambra State Governor’s wife Ebelechukwu Obiano pictured buying food Items from market women ahead of next month’s election appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

