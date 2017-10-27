Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC faces threat of its own members – Thabo Mbeki – News24

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

ANC faces threat of its own members – Thabo Mbeki
News24
Johannesburg – Former president Thabo Mbeki pulled no punches when he spoke at the OR Tambo lecture on Friday evening, saying that the ANC was under threat by its own members. At the lecture, held at Wits University, he pointed a finger at the party's …
Mbeki: ANC is on the brink of “extinction”Mail & Guardian
Tambo Foundation hosts centenary commemoration lectureEyewitness News
WATCH: Mbeki delivers OR Tambo memorial lectureeNCA

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.