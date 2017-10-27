ANC faces threat of its own members – Thabo Mbeki – News24
|
News24
|
ANC faces threat of its own members – Thabo Mbeki
News24
Johannesburg – Former president Thabo Mbeki pulled no punches when he spoke at the OR Tambo lecture on Friday evening, saying that the ANC was under threat by its own members. At the lecture, held at Wits University, he pointed a finger at the party's …
Mbeki: ANC is on the brink of “extinction”
Tambo Foundation hosts centenary commemoration lecture
WATCH: Mbeki delivers OR Tambo memorial lecture
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!