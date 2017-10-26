ANC protects ‘compromised’ Mkhwebane in a revisit of Nkandla mistakes – DA – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
ANC protects 'compromised' Mkhwebane in a revisit of Nkandla mistakes – DA
Citizen
The DA says with each passing day, it becomes more and more obvious that the public protector is unsuitable for her role. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the African National Congress (ANC) in parliament after its MPs on Wednesday used …
ANC uses bulk to drown Public Protector inquiry
DA pushes for review on Mkhwebane's fitness
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!