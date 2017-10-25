And The Winner Of SA Fashion Week’s New Talent Search Is…

Complete with celeb-packed front-row seats, models with endless legs, and a whole lot of hot local fashion talent, South African Fashion Week (SAFW) kicked off last night on the Sandton City Rooftop.

Opening its doors to more than 10 000 guests, from buyers to media, the event is dubbed one of the “biggest style and lifestyle events on the African continent,” suggests IOL.

It began its 20th anniversary by sending eight progressive upstart designers down the runway, each chosen as a part of the annual event’s Sunglass Hut New Talent Search.

Yeah, boi.

In a bid to promote the local fashion industry, the designers had to create a collection that could achieve the fine balance between commercial and aesthetic appeal and, at the end of it all, there could only be one winner.

Last night, the chosen eight were Ageo by Arnold Phasa, Mmusomaxwell Danielle Frylinck, I Just Am, Ipikoko, Turner Studio, Kentse Masilo and Liu Liu.

At end of it, MmusoMaxwell was crowned the winner of the Sunglass Hut New Talent Search.

The main prize will see the duo jetting off to the London Fashion Week in February next year. They will also be represented by The Fashion Agent for a year (valued at R11 400), as well as get an opportunity to show a satellite collection as part of next year’s New Talent Search next year.

Introducing Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane, the founders of MmusoMaxwell:

Take a look at the duo’s bio:

MmusoMaxwell is a women’s wear fashion brand based in Johannesburg South Africa, founded in 2016 by Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane. At the core,MmusoMaxwell is a ready to wear, high end women’s wear brand producing apparel inspired by African heritage and contemporary culture to complement the modern women. Quality being our main priority, the brand strives to create sustainable clothing through the usage of natural and high quality commercial fibres, accentuating detail, practicality and wear- ability.

Designing for the “Proudly African” who is influenced by what is happening around her and values her African heritage knowing that Africa is the future, here’s what they sent down the runway last night:

Pretty sexy, hey?

Open to young designers every year, entries for the Sunglass Hut New Talent Search open every year around May, so keep an eye out for that if you’re keen to get involved next year.

You never know where the Sunglass Hut initiative could get you.

[source:bizcommunity&iol&iol]

