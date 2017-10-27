Pages Navigation Menu

Announcing Release Of Temple Music Act, Jeff Akoh’s Debut Album, Lokoja

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ex-winner of Project Fame West Africa, Jeff Akoh stakes a claim as Nigeria’s next big music sensation with the release of his first body of work entitled Lokoja. Lokoja, a 16 track album, is officially released internationally, Friday, October 27 across all digital stores, as Jeff celebrates his 21st birthday. The album is the creative…

