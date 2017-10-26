Another Kakanfo on the march, by Dare Babarinsa

The Eagle Online

Few months ago, Otunba Gani Adams informed me that our baba, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, was going to honour him with the historic title of Are Ona Kakanfo, an office that is surrounded with so much myths and drama.



and more »