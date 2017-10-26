Pages Navigation Menu

Another Kakanfo on the march

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Dare Babarinsa Few months ago, Otunba Gani Adams informed me that our baba, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, was going to honour him with the historic title of Are Ona Kakanfo, an office that is surrounded with so much myths and drama. For Adams, this is a singular honour so much different from all the others he has garnered since he emerged on the stage as a significant and controversial presence in the self-determination group. Adams has given meaning to the militant phase of our struggle against military rule and the second phase that is still playing out now in creating a new Commonwealth.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

