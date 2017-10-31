Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam: Nigerians react to Dalung’s trip to Cardiff

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have reacted to the appearance of the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung at boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam. The minister and the Ogun State Deputy Governor Yetunde Onanuga were present when Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight champion title following his controversial defeat of Carlos Takam. The two government […]

